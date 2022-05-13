Monday night’s news of Young Thug and Gunna’s criminal charges came as a shock to the music world. The two rappers, along with 26 members of the former’s Young Stoner Life (YSL) label were charged with conspiracy to violate the RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act in connection with additional crimes that include murder, armed robbery, and participation in criminal street gang activity. Thug was apprehended at his Georgia home on Monday night while Gunna turned himself in on Wednesday. The ordeal has left some to criticize the rappers while others have come to their defense. Metro Boomin, a frequent collaborator of Thug and Gunna, was one of the people to do the latter.

In a string of tweets, Metro Boomin defended Thug and the YSL collective. “YSL is not a gang and never been a gang fool, YSL is a registered LLC and has provided countless jobs and opportunities for underprivileged black people and really just all people cause that’s how big Thug heart is,” he wrote in one tweet. In another post, Metro said the situation was another example of an influential Black figure being brought down.

“They get terrified every time an iconic black leader emerges with so much influence, respect, power, and appeal so they throw some bullshit charges together to lock him up and slow the movement down,” he wrote. “Look at American history it’s been a pattern for 100+ years.” To conclude his message, Metro shared what he believes the rappers need. “These brothers need love, support, and prayer right now not jokes, criticism, or opinions,” he noted.

Metro’s tweets come after both Thug and Gunna were denied bond in their respective arrests.

You can view the full string of tweets from Metro Boomin below.

Using song lyrics to indict niggas is lame af and a joke. These the same lyrics that have made billions for these corporations over the past decade. I’m waiting now to see who gon step up and use those same resources now that the coin has turned…. — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 12, 2022

Or y’all jus gon turn the other way and leave niggas how Interscope did Pac in 95?? — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 12, 2022

YSL is not a gang and never been a gang fool, YSL is a registered LLC and has provided countless jobs and opportunities for underprivileged black people and really just all people cause that’s how big Thug heart is. — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 12, 2022

I’ve seen first handed thousands of black people and their families lives changed for the better over the past 10 years now #they are trying to cut the head off the snake because #they see how much bigger it gets every year. — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 12, 2022

They get terrified every time an iconic black leader emerges with so much influence, respect, power, and appeal so they throw some bullshit charges together to lock him up and slow the movement down. Look at American history it’s been a pattern for 100+ years. — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 12, 2022

And all u bitch ass niggas tryna play devils advocate behind a keyboard keep yo police ass on that side y’all niggas worse than the DA👮🏻👮🏾‍♂️ — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 12, 2022

These brothers need love, support, and prayer right now not jokes, criticism, or opinions. — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 12, 2022

Look at how stupid this nigga sound⬇️ https://t.co/fVJdn4hPmb — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 12, 2022

While most of these guys at home chillin rn and this shit was televised #wakeup https://t.co/sltpHRyWcV — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) May 12, 2022

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group