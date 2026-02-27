Uproxx’s Sound Check is the show where music meets tough decisions, and along the way, we get to learn a little more about the artist. On the latest episode, the guest is Yung Miami, and during the this-or-that song-choosing game, she laid out some of the attributes she’s looking for in a potential partner.

Pitting Beyoncé’s “Dangerously In Love” and Keyshia Cole’s “Wonderland” against each other, host Jeremy Hecht asked which of the songs “feels like ‘Yung Miami in love’ more.” After listening to snippets of both, she went with “Wonderland,” explaining how her mother is a big fan of Cole’s, so she’s a nostalgic artist for her.

Hecht then brought the conversation to the present, asking where Miami is at with love in 2026. She said, “I’m just, you know, just living, just having fun.” Hecht then asked if she has a list of traits she’s looking for in a man and she responded:

“First of all, he got to have a coin, thank you. A provider. I need someone that’s God-fearing, that’s [religious], that believe in God. […] I want a man that at least got like $100 million.”

