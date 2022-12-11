Diddy’s recent baby announcement has seemed to catch us all off guard, even his rumored girlfriend, City Girls rapper Yung Miami. Now fans wonder if she will address the mogul’s recent declaration on her Caresha Please podcast.

The Harlem multi-hyphenate shocked the world yesterday (December 10) with the news that he had fathered a baby girl named Love Sean Combs, his seventh child.

“I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie, and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!” the 53-year-old billionaire tweeted.

However, the mother of the bundle of joy has yet to be revealed. The news has prompted fans to ask Yung Miami, the mogul’s rumored girlfriend, how she felt about Diddy’s baby news.

“@YungMiami305 you might be the next guest on caresha please because we need answers,” one fan tweeted, to which Yung Miami responded with the eyes emoji.

The “Jobs” rapper then posted a photo of Terri Leann and her fiancé, the famous couple from the viral video that was shared on social media last year, where Leann can be seen confronting her neighbors about making fun of someone.

TMZ reports that Diddy’s daughter was born this past October, and her name was inspired by the mogul’s recent name change to “Love.” While it’s unclear if Miami is the child’s mother, it seems very unlikely.