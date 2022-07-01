Since famously debuting on Kendrick Lamar’s single “Love” from 2017’s monumental DAMN. Singer Zacari has been soaring as TDE’s R&B vocalist ace in the hole. He recently appeared with Blxst on the bouncy cut “Sometimes” from Blxst’s latest Before You Go project and last week, dropped the new track “Bliss,” featuring fellow TDE artist, Isaiah Rashad.

The track is a vibed-out parade around the sun for the pair, that marks Zacari’s first original cut since last year’s Sol EP. Fast cars, women, and a dimly-lit desert sunset sky all factor in as motifs in the video directed by Dylan Corral and Connor Grassoas, as Zacari and Rashad assert how they’re untouchable. “If it’s a problem, I’m talkin’ to God, howl at the moon, I’m a Top Dawg. Howl at the Sun and I saw a seven, seven, seven, big steppin’ on the stairway to Heaven,” Zacari sings as slick wheels run donuts around the pair.

The high-profile collab, could perhaps indicate that there’s a new project on deck for the Bakersfield native. Meanwhile, Rashad recently appeared in a viral interview on The Joe Budden Podcast, to talk about his sex tape leak, and he’s also penciled in at the top of the Afropunk Festival lineup, along with Burna Boy and The Roots in Brooklyn later this year.

Isaiah Rashad is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.