Isaiah Rashad Addresses His Sex Tape Leak, Calling Himself ‘Sexually Fluid’ On Joe Budden’s Podcast

TwitterHip-Hop Editor

While hip-hop has seen the emergence of more and more queer-identifying artists, most of them were able to come out to fans on their own terms. Unfortunately for TDE rapper Isaiah Rashad, that choice was taken out of his hands when hackers leaked a sex tape featuring Isaiah and another man on the internet. It’s a testament to how far the culture has come that fans supported him with encouraging messages instead of vilifying him, but aside from thanking his supporters during his Coachella set, Isaiah had yet to address the leak.

That changed with the release of the latest episode of the Joe Budden podcast, in which Joe directly asks Isaiah about his sexual orientation. “I’d say I’m sexually fluid,” he replies. “I’m still learning about it myself. I’m putting my head in the books to find out the basics of it.” He elaborates that he’s attracted more to personalities and intellect, but he is in a supportive monogamous relationship (something Joe Budden has trouble wrapping his head around). Isaiah says that he only recently began to discover this about himself. However, he expresses relief that he doesn’t have to explain “this internet stuff” to his kids. “My kids are six and eight,” he says. “We do Roblox.”

Isaiah Rashad is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

