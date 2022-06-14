This summer, Afropunk Festival will return to Brooklyn for the first time this year since 2019. Celebrating the diverse sound and style of the Black music community, this year’s Afropunk lineup boasts several of the best acts in music across all genres.

Taking place at Commodore Barry Park in Brooklyn, festivities kick off Saturday, September 10 and continue into Sunday, September 11. Set to take the stage this year are Burna Boy, The Roots, Isaiah Rashad, Tierra Whack, Ambre, Talia Goddess, Lucky Daye, Earl Sweatshirt, Bartees Strange, Freddie Gibbs, and more.

This year’s Afropunk festival marks Burna Boy’s first headlining set at a US festival and his first show in New York City since his sold-out Madison Square Garden concert this past April. He is expected to perform music from his upcoming album, Love, Damini.

For The Roots’ performance, the band will celebrate 30 years as a music group and will perform hits from their decade-spanning catalog.

Tickets for Afropunk go on sale Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. EST. Citi Cardmembers will have access to an exclusive presale beginning Thursday, June 16 at 10 a.m. EST.

Check out the full line-up below.

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music group.