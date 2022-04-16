Blxst’s rise to stardom started back in 2020 with the release of his debut project No Love Lost. After releasing its deluxe reissue a few months later, the Los Angeles singer was well on his way to being one of music’s most popular new acts. Songs like “Chosen” with Ty Dolla Sign and Tyga helped to elevate his status as he eventually earned a spot on XXL 2021 Freshman Class list. That same year, he teamed up with fellow West Coaster and longtime collaborator Bino Rideaux for their second joint project Sixtape 2, and for 2022, Blxst is ready to step out on his own again.

BEFORE YOU GO , TRACKLIST 4.22 pic.twitter.com/etFiywjEeS — Blxst (@BLXST) April 14, 2022

Next week, Blxst will release his official debut album Before You Go. So far the project has been led by two singles, “About You” and “Sometimes.” The former was released with a music video starring Power Book II: Ghost star Paige Hurd. Before You Go presents 13 tracks and guest appearances from Arin Ray, Grandmaster Vic, Rick Ross, and Zacari. Blxst previously worked with Ross on “Made It Out Alive” from Ross’ 2021 album Richer Than I Ever Been.

You can view the full tracklist for Before You Go below.

1. “Sky Lounge Music”

2. “Never Was Wrong”

3. “About You”

4. “Fake Love In LA” Feat. Arin Ray

5. “Pick Your Poison” Feat. Grandmaster Vic

6. “Couldn’t Wait For It” Feat. Rick Ross

7. “Still OMW”

8. “Keep Coming Back”

9. “Sometimes” Feat. Zacari

10. “Every Good Girl”

11. “Be Forreal”

12. “Talk To Me Nicely”

13. “Let It Be Known”

Before You Go is out 4/22 via Red Bull Records and Evgle.

