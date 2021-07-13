The full list of nominees for the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards was announced today, and while the awards are TV-focused, the music world is also represented: Works by or about Billie Eilish, Britney Spears, David Byrne, and others racked up nominations for the 2021 awards.

Eilish’s The World’s A Little Blurry documentary racked up four nominations, for Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program, Outstanding Sound Editing, Outstanding Picture Editing, and Outstanding Music Direction. Framing Britney Spears also got nods for Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Documentary/Nonfiction Special.

For his Super Bowl halftime show, The Weeknd picked up a trio of nominations: Outstanding Variety Special; Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special; and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special.

David Byrne’s American Utopia HBO special also did well, getting nominations for Outstanding Music Direction; Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special (for director Spike Lee); Outstanding Lighting Design; Outstanding Variety Special; Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Special, and Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special.

Elsewhere, Marcus Mumford (of Mumford & Sons) earned a nomination for Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music, for his Ted Lasso theme song. Cynthia Erivo’s role as Aretha Franklin in National Geographic’s Genius: Aretha also got her nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie.

Check out the list of major Emmy nominees here and find the complete list here.