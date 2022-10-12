Today (October 12), the nominations for the MTV Europe Music Awards were announced. Harry Styles is this year’s most-nominated artist followed by Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj, and Rosalía.

Styles is having a blockbuster year thanks to the success of his third album, Harry’s House, and the lead single “As It Was.” The British pop star is nominated for seven MTV EMAs this year, including for Best Artist, Best Song, and Best Video.

In the Best Artist category, Styles faces off with his next closest competition, Taylor Swift. She is the second most-nominated artist this year with six nominations, including Best Pop and the inaugural Best Longform Video category. The “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” is up for that award.

Rosalía and Nicki Minaj follow with five nominations each. They’re both up for Best Artist against Styles and Swift. Rosalía’s TikTok Live performance of music from her album Motomami is also nominated in the Best Longform Video category. In the Best Latin category, she faces competition from another one of the year’s top nominees, Bad Bunny. Rosalía and Bad Bunny have the only Spanish-language tracks that are nominated in the Best Song category.

Fans can vote for their favorite artists here through November 9. The MTV EMAs will be aired live from Germany on November 13.