When Will Tickets For Taylor Swift’s Rumored 2023 Tour Go On Sale?

Since Taylor Swift’s last tour, she has released five new records: Lover, Folklore, Evermore, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), and Red (Taylor’s Version). That number will soon be six, as Swift’s tenth studio album, Midnights, is dropping next Friday. And with it, many fans had suspected that a new touring announcement was imminent.

While Swift had planned to head out on the road for various scheduled Lover Fest shows in North America, South America, and Europe, the pandemic prompted cancellations that were never rescheduled. Because of this, Swift’s last time touring was the Reputation Stadium Tour. Her fan base has exponentially expanded since the pandemic, particularly following Folklore.

HITS Daily Double (via PopBase) has reported that tickets for Swift’s next tour will go on sale in November. While the site’s reputation doesn’t appear to be the greatest, the news has gone viral online.

Taylor Swift’s 2023 stadium tour will go on sale in November, HITS Daily Double reports. pic.twitter.com/7ykeGx941L — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 11, 2022

Between a panic about being able to purchase tickets, let alone what the setlist will look like with a wide-ranging selection of new songs, the announcement for Swift’s even potential ticket sales has sparked a Swiftie craze.

Tensions have risen between longtime Swifties and new fans online, with the question of whether to gatekeep tips and information on how to secure tickets causing conversations on both Twitter and TikTok. Others have taken to just joking, with the hopes of by pretending not to be a fan, that the newbies or those casually not familiar with “Taylor’s Versions” of albums might give up and stay home.

tik tok swifties are trying to gatekeep taylor’s next tour by saying the requirements for getting tickets should be knowing all the lyrics to unreleased songs that aren’t even on spotify, god i hate this fandom sm sometimes — sofia she/they (@sapphicsofii) September 3, 2022

“taylor swift was misogynistic in 2010 writing a song like better than revenge so you really shouldn’t buy those tour tickets and better leave them for people like me who don’t care,” another user wrote.

Continue scrolling for a few more fan reactions to Taylor Swift (potentially) dropping new tour dates in November.

“taylor swift’s stadium tour tickets are going on sale in november” pic.twitter.com/ygENnYU74v — jen 🤍 (@inallmydreams13) October 11, 2022

there's something funny about taylor swift tour rumors because there's a part of the fandom that goes totally insane and then there's the part that don't even move because taylor doesn't even know their country or they're broke or both — veronica (@soitfuckingoes) October 1, 2022

🚨 searching for a sugar daddy to fund my taylor swift tour needs 🚨 — hallowemma 🎃 (@joshspankindun) October 11, 2022

What is Joe Biden’s plan to keep Taylor Swift tour tickets away from scalpers? — paris rae (@parisrae13) October 11, 2022