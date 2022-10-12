Taylor Swift 2022 Toronto International Film Festival TIFF 2022
Getty Image
Pop

When Will Tickets For Taylor Swift’s Rumored 2023 Tour Go On Sale?

by: Twitter

Since Taylor Swift’s last tour, she has released five new records: Lover, Folklore, Evermore, Fearless (Taylor’s Version), and Red (Taylor’s Version). That number will soon be six, as Swift’s tenth studio album, Midnights, is dropping next Friday. And with it, many fans had suspected that a new touring announcement was imminent.

While Swift had planned to head out on the road for various scheduled Lover Fest shows in North America, South America, and Europe, the pandemic prompted cancellations that were never rescheduled. Because of this, Swift’s last time touring was the Reputation Stadium Tour. Her fan base has exponentially expanded since the pandemic, particularly following Folklore.

HITS Daily Double (via PopBase) has reported that tickets for Swift’s next tour will go on sale in November. While the site’s reputation doesn’t appear to be the greatest, the news has gone viral online.

Between a panic about being able to purchase tickets, let alone what the setlist will look like with a wide-ranging selection of new songs, the announcement for Swift’s even potential ticket sales has sparked a Swiftie craze.

Tensions have risen between longtime Swifties and new fans online, with the question of whether to gatekeep tips and information on how to secure tickets causing conversations on both Twitter and TikTok. Others have taken to just joking, with the hopes of by pretending not to be a fan, that the newbies or those casually not familiar with “Taylor’s Versions” of albums might give up and stay home.

“taylor swift was misogynistic in 2010 writing a song like better than revenge so you really shouldn’t buy those tour tickets and better leave them for people like me who don’t care,” another user wrote.

Continue scrolling for a few more fan reactions to Taylor Swift (potentially) dropping new tour dates in November.

