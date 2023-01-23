Premio Lo Nuestro, the US award show that highlights Latin music, revealed the nominations for this year’s ceremony today (January 23). Colombian pop star Sebastián Yatra garnered the most nominations this year. Bad Bunny, Camilo, Becky G, and Grupo Firme follow him.

Premio Lo Nuestro celebrates Latin music’s biggest releases of the past year in 39 categories. Yatra received 10 nominations this year. Thanks to Lin-Manuel Miranda inviting Yatra to sing “Dos Oruguitas” for Disney’s Encanto soundtrack, his name went global last year. Bad Bunny, Camilo, Becky G, and Grupo Firme each received nine nominations.

All the aforementioned acts are up for Artist Of The Year. They face competition from J Balvin, Karol G, and Prince Royce. Ángela Aguilar and Christian Nodal are also up for the award.

In the Album Of The Year category, Yatra’s Dharma LP faces competition from Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, Rosalía’s Motomami, and Becky G’s Esquemas. The latest albums by Carlos Vives, Camilo, Christian Nodal, Daddy Yankee, and Marc Anthony were also nominated.

In the Song Of The Year category, Yatra’s “Tacones Rojos” is up against global hits like Anitta’s “Envolver,” Becky G and Karol G’s “Mamiii,” and Bad Bunny’s “Moscow Mule.” Hits by Romeo Santos, J Balvin, Grupo Firme, and Maluma round out the category.

Yatra will host the 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro alongside Alejandra Espinoza, Paulina Rubio, and Adrián Uribe. Fans can now vote for their favorite acts at PremioLoNuestro.com. The awards will air on February 23 live from Miami on Univision.