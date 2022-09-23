After receiving four Latin Grammy nominations earlier this week, Sebastián Yatra has teamed up with Venezuelan singer-songwriter Lasso. The two Latin heartthrobs rock out in the music video for “Ojos Marrones” that was released on Wednesday (September 21).

Lasso is having a breakthrough year with “Ojos Marrones.” He first released the folk-pop love song back in June. Lasso revealed that the one of his references for track’s nostalgic sound was “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac. It’s become his biggest hit to date with over 103 million streams on Spotify.

Last month, Yatra jumped on a remix version of “Ojos Marrones.” Lasso performed it live for the first time with the Colombian pop star during the LA stop of his Dharma Tour. Now the video for their duet is out and they bring the song’s sexy swagger to life. Lasso strums away on the electric guitar while Yatra sings along with his button-up shirt bearing his chest. Both artists are serenading the brown-eyed woman of their dreams.

Lasso is currently on his Algodón World Tour that visits the US in November and December. Yatra’s Dharma Tour runs through the US until early November. At the 2022 Latin Grammy Awards, Yatra’s four nominations include Album Of The Year for Dharma and Song Of The Year for “Tacones Rojos.”