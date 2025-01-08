The Beniffer romantic reunion is officially over–according to reports. Back in July 2022, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally made their way down the aisle, tying the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas, Nevada. Unfortunately, just over two years later, the “Cant’ Get Enough” singer had filed for divorce.

Now, according to People, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have settled their divorce.

While the details of the settlement have not been released, the outlet spoke with a source close to Lopez about what’s next for her. The insider claims Lopez is focused on kicking off her “fresh start.”

“The fairy tale she was promised turned out to be a nightmare in the end,” said the person. “She’s in a really good place and just wants to close the door on this crazy chapter.”

Neither Lopez nor Affleck have issued a statement following their separation. But while promoting her latest film, Unstoppable, Lopez implied that she had no regrets about walking away from the union.

“You kind of go, ‘That’s who I was at that time,’” she said. “There were things that I needed-There was a part of my soul that needed to grow. And it grew and in its perfect timing with in its perfect way when I was ready. That’s part of the journey I think of life and of healing those parts of ourselves that we don’t understand sometimes.”