After enjoying success as a teen idol pop star in the late ’90s and early 2000s, Aaron Carter had a comeback in recent years. In 2018, he released Love, his fifth album and first since 2002’s Another Earthquake!. He followed that in 2022 with Blacklisted, which would end up being a posthumous: Carter died just two days before the project’s release, at 34 years old. The album ended up getting removed from streaming services, though, as it was apparently released without the permission of Carter’s management.

Now, though, a more legitimate posthumous release from Carter is on the way: Today (April 5), Angel Carter Conrad and Aaron Pearce announced The Recovery Album. The project, featuring previously unreleased music from Carter, is set to drop on May 24, which is during Mental Health Awareness Month.

A portion of proceeds from the project will benefit On Our Sleeves (a national movement for children’s mental health) and a trust established for Aaron’s son Prince Lyric Carter.

A single titled “Recovery” is set for release on April 26. The song previously generated some attention online following Carter’s death, when a video of him performing the unreleased track was shared online.

The Recovery Album is out 5/24 via Symphonic Distribution. Find more information here.