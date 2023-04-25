The National’s Aaron Dessner made some recent appearances during Taylor Swift’s three shows in Florida on The Eras Tour. For two out of the three nights, Dessner joined her on stage for performances of “The Great War” and “Mad Woman.”

While Swift was introducing him as a special guest for the second night in Tampa, Dessner described how lovely it was to watch “the greatest performer on earth do the greatest show of all time.”

Now, in a new interview with NME, Dessner is going even further on praising Swift — both as a performer and a frequent collaborator.

“It’s just kind of… the greatest show I’ve ever seen,” he said. “Like it’s just insane. The scale of the tour. And the music, the visual design, the choreography, and her musicianship, it’s on a level that I’ve never seen anything like. To me, it’s something to aspire to: to be that ambitious with her music.”

“I think sometimes people ask me questions about working with pop stars like it’s not an honor, but it’s a total honor,” Dessner added. “I learned way more from her than she’s learned with us.”

Swift is set to appear on The National’s upcoming album, First Two Pages Of Frankenstein, when “The Alcott” drops along with it later this week.