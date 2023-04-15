Taylor Swift played her second night at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium tonight (April 14), and she had some surprises in store for the mystery song section. For starters, she brought out Aaron Dessner, who had been spotted at both nights of her Florida run so far.

The two went on to perform “The Great War” together, from Swift’s recent album, Midnights. Dessner introduced it by noting how honored he was to be watching “the greatest performer on earth do the greatest show of all time.”

“This song took on a new meaning when you guys made enough jokes about trying to get tickets for this tour,” Swift joked later in the intro.

🎤| Taylor Swift and Aaron Dessner performing "The Great War" pic.twitter.com/iVv39rE8q3 — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) April 15, 2023

She then kept the similar energy going, commenting that she was changing the tour rules so she could repeat songs from the album at future shows. “Midnights is like the most accurate picture of my life to date,” she shared. “I just am so in a Midnights mood right now.”

TAYLOR TALKING ABOUT YOURE ON YOUR OWN KID #TampaTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/Hc7jS6B6jB — taylorflorals (@taylorssflorals) April 15, 2023

Swift played “You’re On Your Own Kid” on the piano as the crowd loudly sang along — and fans online freaked out over missing seemingly the best surprise selections of The Eras Tour so far. The good news is, there’s a high probability she’ll play this one again. Maybe even tomorrow night at her final Tampa date.

🎶| The crowd singing the 'You're On Your Own, Kid' bridge pic.twitter.com/JYOhciyCDc — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) April 15, 2023

