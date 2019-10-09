AB6IX Cement Their Status As Rising K-Pop Stars With Their New ‘Blind For Love’ Video

K-pop is as popular on a global level as it has ever been, and while AB6IX only made their debut a few months ago with their B Complete EP, they are already rising stars in the genre. They recently joined Lizzo for a remix of “Truth Hurts” and released their debut album, 6ixense, on October 7, both of which contributed to their recent debut on the Billboard Social 50 chart. Along with their new album, AB6IX also shared a video for the single “Blind For Love, an upbeat pop track incorporates influences from dance music and hip-hop.

AB6IX member Lee Dae-hwi recently said of the track, “Our title song ‘Blind For Love’ was made to be an extension of our previous single ‘Breathe.’ We wanted to show a more trendy and a little more aggressive sound, so we chose to release this song.” The group’s Park Woo-jin also said of the choreography for the track, “I wanted to pay back fans for their support by personally creating them something that showed AB6IX had been upgraded, so I created the dance myself this time around as well.” Lee Dae-hwi added, “When we first saw his choreography, it was so awesome, so we immediately went with it.”

Watch the video for “Blind For Love” above.

6ixense is out now via Brand New Music/Warner Korea.

