An Instagram Model Is Claiming She Had An Affair With Adam Levine — And Now He Wants To Name His Baby After Her

Back in 2014, Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine and Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo got married. Earlier this month, it was reported the two are expecting a third child together. Now, if new claims from another model are to be believed, this is where things get strange: In a new TikTok video shared today (September 19), Sumner Stroh, a model with a sizable social media following, claims she and Levine had a year-long affair and now he wants to name his forthcoming baby after her.

In the 90-second video, Stroh starts, “Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who was married to a Victoria’s Secret model.” She also notes that this happened when she was younger and she feels like she was “exploited” and “easily manipulated.”

She went on to share screenshots of Instagram DMs between herself and Levine, in which they compliment each other’s looks, and she said they were seeing each other for “about a year.” Then, after not talking for months, Stroh says she got the following message from the singer: “Ok serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s w boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You ok with that? DEAD serious.”

Stroh continued, “I was like… ‘I’m in Hell. Like, I have to be in Hell at this point [laughs].'”

As for why she decided to tell this story now, Stroh explained, “I had sent some screenshots recklessly to a few friends I thought I trusted, and one of them had attempted to sell to a tabloid. So, here I am.”

Levine has yet to offer a public comment about the video, but Twitter users sure have been talking about it in the hours since it dropped. Watch the Stroh video above and check out some reactions below.

