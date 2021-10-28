When musicians oftentimes perform in front of thousands of people, it’s not uncommon for fans to throw things on stage. They can have everything thrown at them from flowers to undergarments (and if you’re ASAP Rocky, that includes a sweaty pair of boxer briefs). But sometimes, the most hardcore fans somehow find a way to rush on stage and make a scene. That’s exactly what happened at a recent Maroon 5 concert, and a video of the incident instantly went viral on TikTok.

Adam Levine was at the Hollywood Bowl on Saturday to perform at Audacy’s We Can Survive concert. While he delivered the soaring chorus to the band’s hit track “Sunday Morning,” a woman rushed on stage and managed to grab Levine from the side before she was promptly whisked away by security. Levine was, of course, startled by what had happened and mouthed a profanity before shaking himself off.

After the clip made the rounds on the internet, Levine took to his Instagram Stories to address the incident. According to NME, he clarified that he wasn’t angry with the fan, he was simply caught off guard at the moment. “I have always been someone that loves, respects, worships our fans,” he said. “Without our fans, we don’t have a job. I say that all the time to our fans. To think that anyone would believe that I thought that our fans were beneath us or less than us makes my stomach turn. It’s just not who I am, it’s not who I’ve ever been.”

Levine continued: “So I just need you guys to know, I was really startled, and sometimes when you’re startled, you have to shake it off and move on, cause I’m doing my job up there. It’s what I pride myself on. So I need to let you guys know what my heart is, and my heart is that connection that exists between the band performing onstage and the fans. I hope we can all understand that.”

Watch a clip of the incident above.