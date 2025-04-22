To promote her new album, Addison Rae revealed the release date on her underwear at Coachella. She also wore a clamshell bra and electric-blue fishnets on the day her single “Aquamarine” came out and rolled out in powdered sugar in the “High Fashion” music video amid unfounded rumors of cocaine use. In a new profile with Elle, Rae discussed her attention-grabbing methods to promote her exhilarating turn from TikTok-to-pop star.

“In life, everyone acts,” she said. “We’re all putting on a show, aren’t we?”

Rae also shared her feelings on how some people will always associate her with TikTok, no matter how many good songs she puts out: “All of that led me to where I am right now. What’s funny to me is that people assume that these passions are new. First of all, no one ever even knew who I was before I was a freshman in college, so it’s like, ‘How would you even know what my interests were before?’ I grew up dancing; I’ve always loved to sing.”

She continued, “I acknowledge how lucky I am that I was on TikTok, and people cared enough to watch my videos and follow me, and therefore gave me the freedom to be able to explore my deep desires that I’ve always had. It’s like, what am I going to do? Not chase my dreams because I feel like I haven’t done enough school to get here? Or I haven’t had enough experience?’ It’s like, no, the door opened for me, and I’m going to go through and explore it.”

Rae’s still-untitled album comes out on June 6.