To the surprise of no one, Adele’s 30 is a hit. The singer was absent over the last six years, and it was clear that people wanted her back. When the album dropped last week, it debuted at No. 1 thanks to 839,000 album units sold. That number not only gave Adele the biggest sales week of the year but the largest in the last four years. A week later, Adele’s reign on the Billboard album chart continues.

30 earns its second consecutive week at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart dated December 11 thanks to 288,000 more units sold. This number is comprised of 225,000 pure album sales and 61,000 streaming equivalent album units. This week’s total of 288,000 units for 30 makes for the largest second week for an album in three years. Back in 2018, Scorpion tallied 335,000 in its second week after it debuted on the chart with 732,000 units.

Recently Adele announced the dates for her Las Vegas residency Weekends With Adele. Starting on January 21, Adele will take over the Caesers Palace’s Colosseum every Friday and Saturday through to April 16 (except for the weekend of February 18 and 19).

Elsewhere on this week’s chart, Taylor Swift’s former No. 1 Red (Taylor’s Version) checked in at No. 2 with 102,000 units while Michael Buble’s Christmas climbed to No. 3. The No. 4 and No. 5 spots are occupied by Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour and Drake’s Certified Lover Boy.