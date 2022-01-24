The weekly top-10 reveal of the new Billboard Hot 100 chart (dated January 29) is out now, and it shows this this is a big week for two of the most notable chart stories of recent times.

First and foremost, Adele’s “Easy On Me” is No. 1 for a tenth total week, which makes Adele just the seventh artist to ever have multiple songs spend at least ten weeks at No. 1. She’s also the first artist to ever have two songs spend ten weeks at No. 1 and two albums spend two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, with “Hello,” “Easy On Me,” 21, and 25. The former was on top for 24 weeks, while the three later each topped their respective charts for ten weeks.

.@Adele's "Easy On Me" is officially No. 1 on this week's #Hot100 chart for a 10th week. She becomes the 7th act in history to earn multiple 10-week No. 1 songs. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 24, 2022

.@Adele is the first artist in history to have two songs spend 10 weeks at No. 1 on the #Hot100 and two albums spend 10 weeks at No. 1 on the #Billboard200, thanks to "Hello," "Easy On Me," '21' and '25.' — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 24, 2022

The other big chart news of the week is the continued success of Encanto. Aside from yesterday’s reveal that the soundtrack album was No. 1 on the Billboard 200 yet again, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has risen to No. 2 on the Hot 100, a new peak. That’s almost a new peak for songs from animated Disney films, too, as the only such track to chart above “Bruno” is “A Whole New World” from Aladdin, which topped the chart in 1993.

"We Don't Talk About Bruno," from @EncantoMovie, rises 4-2 on this week's #Hot100, reaching a new peak. The only song from a @DisneyAnimation Studios film to chart higher was @PeaboBryson2 & @IAmReginaBelle's "A Whole New World" from Aladdin (No. 1; 1993). — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 24, 2022

On top of that, “Bruno” isn’t even the only Encanto song in this week’s top ten, as “Surface Pressure,” credited on the chart to Jessica Darrow (who voices Luisa Madrigal in the film), has risen to No. 10. This makes the Encanto soundtrack the first one for a Disney animated film to place two songs in the top ten of the Hot 100.

.@EncantoMovie is now the first soundtrack from a @DisneyAnimation film to earn multiple #Hot100 top 10s, thanks to "We Don't Talk About Bruno" (No. 2) and "Surface Pressure" (No. 10). — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) January 24, 2022

“Bruno” previously became Lin-Manuel Miranda’s first top-ten song (as he wrote it and all other Encanto songs), and now “Surface Pressure” is his second.