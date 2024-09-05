Adele has been a fixture in the British tabloids since she first broke into the scene with her 2008 debut album, 19. Like this one: “Someone Like Boo Hoo.” Following the conclusion of her record-setting residency in Munich, Germany, the “Hello” singer poked fun at the weird (and often fake) stories about herself by creating her own fake scandalous headlines.

“After years of putting up with the tabloids, I decided to join in on the fun and create my own for the Munich shows,” Adele, who is about go to on a long break from music, wrote on Instagram. “When I tell you it was a highlight of my week to write and create these every Sunday after the shows… I think I missed my true calling! A friendly piss take on myself and the real ones! Truly, it is so much fun writing absolute nonsense!”

One headline from the satirical The Saturn Times reads “IT’S ONE ADELE OF A RIDE,” and it shows Adele riding around the stage on a bike. “Days before opening night, Adele was seen gallivanting around the grounds of Adele World on a bike, as she prepares to kick off her run of shows in Munich,” the story reads. “Dressed in all black with white trainers, the London born songstress was sure to stay safe and responsibly wore a helmet.” Another headline screams “STORM ADELE,” as she performed during a torrential rainstorm.

You can check out all the fake stories here.