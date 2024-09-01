In her own words, Adele is not “a big touring artist,” but her residencies have been a must attend show. Since 2022, the “Set Fire To The Rain” singer consistently sold out her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas dates. Now, she’s move on to conquer, Munich, Germany with record-breaking performances.

But don’t expect this run to extend much further. Yesterday (August 31), during her final set in Munich, Adele announced an indefinite hiatus. In a video captured by an attendee (viewable here) Adele broke the news to the packed audience.

“After that [remaining 10 shows in Vegas], I will not see you for an incredibly long time,” she said. “I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break. It has been amazing, I just need a rest. I’ve spent the last seven years building this life for myself, I want to live it now. I want to live my new life I’ve been building. I will miss you terribly.”

As she fought back tears, the crowd took over to sing “Someone Like You.”

Back in July, Adele first hinted at the break, so the announcement shouldn’t come by surprise. However, she’s also stated in January that for her next album she will officially tour the project. Just don’t expect that to be anytime soon.

With her recent engagement to Rich Paul and baby fever spiking, this much deserved break comes at the perfect time for Adele.