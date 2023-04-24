The Late Late Show is coming to an end soon, but before it does, James Corden did one last “Carpool Karaoke” segment. A few weeks ago, Corden and Adele were spotted together, driving around and filming what appeared to be “Carpool Karaoke.” Now, we know that is indeed what they were doing, as the video is out now. The YouTube upload of the video is titled “Adele – The Final Carpool Karaoke,” indicating that this is indeed Corden’s final drive.

The video starts with Adele standing outside of Corden’s home, telling the camera that she’s going to wake Corden up to take him to work. She goes inside, heads up to his bedroom, grabs a couple of cymbals, and loudly bangs them together. A half-asleep Corden shot up and gave Adele a friendly touch when she said she was going to drive him to work for the final “Carpool Karaoke.”

On the emotional ride, the two reflected and sang. The setlist for this installment was “Rolling In The Deep,” “Love Is A Game,” “I Drink Wine,” Barbra Streisand’s “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” and “Hometown Glory.”

As they pulled up to the CBS lot, Corden teared up and became emotional. He told Adele, “It’s blowing my mind that you’ve done this for me.” Adele replied, “You’re one of my best friends in the whole world.” Corden responded, “And you are mine.”

The next shot was of Adele having a proper cry, saying, “I’m going to miss you so much.” Of Corden moving back to the UK once The Late Late Show is over, Adele said through tears, “I’m just not ready to come back yet. Otherwise, I would come back with you.”

It’s of course fitting that Adele would be the final guest in Corden’s car, given that the 2016 installment when she rapped Nicki Minaj’s “Monster” verse is perhaps the most iconic “Carpool Karaoke” moment ever.

Watch the final “Carpool Karaoke” above and revisit all of the previous segments here.