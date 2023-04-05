Adele fell in love with performing to intimate audiences during her Weekends With Adele residency in Las Vegas, so much so that she extended it, beginning in June and running through November. There is no venue smaller than a car, so it makes sense that Adele was all smiles while spotted filming what appeared to be an edition of “Carpool Karaoke” with James Corden in Los Angeles this week.

The Daily Mail reported on Wednesday, April 5, that Adele will serve as the final “Carpool Karaoke” guest before The Late Late Show With James Corden ends on April 27. That has not been confirmed, but Corden did speak with Entertainment Tonight over the weekend about what viewers can expect from the home stretch of The Late Late Show.

“My last guest is going to be huge pop star,” Corden teased. “There’s some really fun things to come. Twelve shows, three ‘Carpool Karaokes,’ last ‘Crosswalk the Musical.’ A really big bit, with I think maybe the biggest movie star in the world.”