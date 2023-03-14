Towards the end of 2021, Adele became a bit of a villain in the vinyl community. The singer apparently turned in her album 30 months early to get a headstart on the vinyl production process, and reports indicated this prevented smaller artists from getting their records pressed. Later reports said this probably wasn’t her fault, though, as the 30 LPs Adele had pressed only made up an estimated 0.3 percent of the total vinyl produced in 2021.

Whatever the case, there was clearly a lot of interest in the album, as 30 was the year’s best-selling album on vinyl, even though it was only released that November. Still, it appears that according to one person’s thrift store trip, demand for the album on vinyl was at least somewhat overestimated.

In a tweet that has racked up over 2 million views since it was shared on March 13, a Twitter user wrote, “Imagine ruining the manufacturing process of vinyl for a full year just to end up at goodwill because you didn’t realize there was no market for your music on vinyl.” Accompanying that are photos of sealed 30 LPs apparently for sale at a Goodwill thrift store, priced for $9.99 each. There appears to be over 100 records on the rack.

Imagine ruining the manufacturing process of vinyl for a full year just to end up at goodwill because you didn’t realize there was no market for your music on vinyl pic.twitter.com/4I8HND8Y7F — Jade! (@rigbygender) March 13, 2023

The source of those photos comes from a Reddit post shared earlier that day. In the comments of the post, one user wrote, “I run a small record label and one of my releases got delayed for almost two years because Sony clogged multiple pressing plants for a year to press this.” The original poster responded, “Yeah, there are so many small labels that went through that. That’s why it pisses me off so much. And here they, just a year later, about to head to the dump.”