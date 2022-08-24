Adele is undoubtedly one of the biggest artists of the past 15 years and she has plenty of accolades to serve as evidence. Now, she has added another one to the list: The video for “Hello,” the chart-topping lead single from 2015’s 25, has passed 3 billion views on YouTube. As of this post, the video has exactly 3,001,470,360 views.

According to data from kworb.net, only 322 music videos have ever reached 1 billion views, just 66 have hit 2 billion, and now “Hello” is just the 24th to ever top 3 billion. Previously, the video was the fastest to reach half a billion views (doing it in just 34.1 days), the fastest to reach 1.1 billion (102.3 days), and the fastest to hit every single 100-million milestone between those (1 billion, 900 million, etc.).

Some other Adele videos are also high up on the all-time list. “Rolling In The Deep” is one of the select music videos to have over 2 billion views (about 2.1 billion), while her other clip in the billion-view club (and soon to reach 2 billion) is “Someone Like You” with about 1.9 billion plays. Meanwhile, “Send Me Love (To Your New Lover)” is approaching 1 billion, currently at 819 million. Adele’s more recent “Easy On Me” video is also doing well, as it passed the 300 billion milestone not long ago.

Adele’s new achievement comes shortly after Lil Nas X celebrated getting his first billion-view video with “Old Town Road” earlier this month.

Revisit the “Hello” video below.