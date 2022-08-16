Adele isn’t really known for collaborating, as she doesn’t have featured artists on her songs. She does work with other songwriters, though, one of the biggest being Bruno Mars, with whom she wrote 25 highlight “All I Ask.” In a new interview, Adele reminisced about working with Mars, saying that he pushed her like other collaborators don’t usually do and that she had a terrific time with him.

In a new video from Elle, Adele discuses some of her songs and says of “All I Ask,” “It’s one of my favorite songs. I wrote this song with Bruno Mars and it was the best ever time of my life in the studio with him. He didn’t like the lyric, ‘Why we do what lovers do,’ but he also didn’t like the lyric in the song, ‘I’m so hot, I make a dragon want to retire.’ Didn’t like that lyric much anyway of his own song.” She added, “Bruno made me do about 50 million takes of that song. Normally, everyone’s like, ‘That was great, that’s fine, that’s all you’ve got to do,’ but he made me do so many.”

Mars previously shared his perspective on working with Adele, saying in a 2016 interview, “She’s a superstar. She walks into the studio, she’s got all this attitude, she’s a diva, she’s like, ‘I don’t want to do this. I don’t like that.’ And then as soon as we hit a couple chords that she liked, we started rolling and that’s where we got that song from. […] She’s incredible. There was a moment when she was singing in the booth — and I’m not exaggerating at all — and the water was vibrating. Like, you know that scene in Jurassic Park? The water starts jiggling. She’s got some pipes on her and she’s just a superstar.”

Watch the video above and revisit “All I Ask” below.