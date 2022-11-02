As it turns out, even the most devoted Adele fans might have been pronouncing her name wrong the entire time. In a new Happy Hour With Adele on YouTube, in support of her new music video for “I Drink Wine,” she praises a fan for getting her name correct — which is “Uh-dale” rather than the commonly-believed “Uh-dell.”

“Love that,” Adele reacted. “She said my name perfectly!” She even shared that she told the host how to pronounce her name before the interview.

The fan, Annie from London, sent in a pre-recorded question as a video message for the pop star. “On your journey to self-love while writing 30, did your perspective on how you saw yourself when you wrote 25 change?” she asked.

Adele answered by opening up about raising her son. By the time 30 was written, she felt like she “had no control” over her life and “felt like a bad person.” The studio pulled her out of that sadness to “restored faith” in herself.

Throughout her career, Adele has used just her first name on the stage — rather than her full name or a made-up moniker. She opened up about this decision in the past, as it was a planned career move.

“I could have never used my surname,” she told YouTuber NikkieTutorials (via E Online) about her name in the past. “Adele Adkins does not have the same ring as Adele.”

“Adele still feels like my name,” she added. “My mum still calls me it. My friends call me it.”

Watch the moment Adele corrects her name above.