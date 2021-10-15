After years of waiting, Adele is back with new music, as her new single, “Easy On Me,” was released earlier today. Fans will be able to listen to Adele’s forthcoming album, 30, when it drops on November 19, but of course, there are people in Adele’s circle who have already heard the album. As for other artists who have had the privilege of getting an advance listen of 30, there’s only one: Drake.

In a Capital FM interview this morning, Adele was asked if she sent the album to anybody so she could get their thoughts on it, and she was quick to respond, “No.” She then continued, though, “I played it to Drake maybe last year, when he was in town, just to get… like, ‘Do you think this is what people want or not want,’ and he was like, ‘Absolutely.’ But that’s it, really. […] I don’t sent it around to various people being like, ‘Can I get your thoughts on this?'”

Adele reveals Drake is the only artist who’s heard her new album as she played it for him last year. pic.twitter.com/HVmDdR3hPs — Rap Alert (@rapalert4) October 15, 2021

This comes after Drake gave the new song a co-sign: After it was released, he took to his Instagram Story to spread the word about the track and show love for his pal, writing, “One of my best friends in the world just dropped a single.”

30 is out 11/19 via Columbia. Pre-order it here.