Adele is putting her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency on hiatus. Today (February 27), the “Easy On Me” hitmaker took to Instagram to share a message with fans. In the note, she explained that she had been sick for a while and hasn’t had a chance to fully recover. As a result, she was ordered by doctors to take a break.

“Sadly I have to take a beat and pause my Vegas residency. I was sick at the end of my last leg and all the way through my break. I hadn’t quite gotten the chance to get back to health before shows resumed and now I’m sick again, and unfortunately it’s all taken a toll on my voice. And so on Doctors orders I have no choice but to rest thoroughly. The remaining 5 weekends of this leg are being postponed to a later date. We are already working out the details and you will be sent the information asap.”

The post notes that the shows scheduled for March 1 & 2, 8 & 9, 15 & 16, 22 & 23, and 29 & 30 are the dates affected by Adele’s impending hiatus.

Since beginning the Weekends With Adele residency back in November of 2022, Adele has performed over 80 shows. She is scheduled to perform 100 shows by the residency’s end.