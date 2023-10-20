Here’s When Adele’s Las Vegas Residency Comes To An End

It was a battle for Adele to finally stage her Weekends With Adele Las Vegas residency, tearfully postponing it in January 2022, and it has been every bit worth the wait. Opening night was November 18, 2022, and nearly one year (and 31 Weekends With Adele) later, Adele isn’t ready to end the cathartic experience just yet.

This morning (October 20), Adele posted an Instagram Reel ode to her Vegas residency alongside a lengthy caption, which can be read below, and that could have been interpreted as a farewell. However, she quickly threw up another Instagram post announcing an extension of Weekends With Adele, billed as “The Final Shows.”

She wrote:

“This residency, these shows have changed my life. I desperately needed to fall back in love with performing live again, and I have. I needed to reconnect with my songs and remember what they mean to me, and I have! Being on stage over the last year so up close and personal with an audience again after all these years has been a truly extraordinary restorative experience that I’ll never forget. All the hilarious, soulful, wild and heartbreaking interactions we’ve had are banked in my mind for life. The looks on your faces, seeing you laugh and cry together singing your hearts out and hoarding bags of confetti. All the simi dolls, friendship bracelets, flowers, facetime calls and flags. It’s crazy how joyful a show full of sad songs can be!! I’ve felt so much and learned so much about myself and you. It’s humanized everything I thought was scary. Mostly though – it’s just made me realize how much I really enjoy being on stage, that I’m bloody good at it and that it is 100% where I belong! So let’s go one last time before I turn into a showgirl forever! Love you and I’ll see you on the otherside soon x”

According to Adele’s official website, 32 additional dates will begin on Friday, January 19, 2024 and conclude on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

Registration is now open here until Monday, October 23, at 10 p.m. PST. The site relays, “Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the on sale starting next Thursday, October 26.”

Weekends With Adele was initially scheduled to end in March, but Adele extended it from June 16 to November 4, promising, “I’m gonna film it.”