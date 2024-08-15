Adele’s banter is unmatched. Anyone attending an Adele concert is guaranteed to hear generational vocals and entertaining opinions. During her current residency in Munich, Germany, Adele has confirmed her engagement to Rich Paul and performed “Chasing Pavements” for the first time in years.

According to a fan-taken video circulated by Pop Crave on X (formerly Twitter), Adele also took time during what appears to be her Wednesday, August 14, show to praise Chappell Roan.

“Chappell Roan is her name, yes?” Adele said. “I heard a song a little while ago at my birthday, and I loved it, and it was one of my friend’s playlists. And then, I went down a rabbit hole on Monday. All day long. She is spectacular, and it turns out, she’s not just got one song. She’s got, like, seven f*cking brilliant songs. I think she’s absolutely amazing. I’m very excited for her, but my friend also said she’s a bit scared. So, do what you gotta do, baby girl, but you’re phenomenal. Anyway, that’s all I’ve done this week is discover Chappell Roan.”

Now, I must know which Chappell Roan played at Adele’s birthday party.

Adele will stage her remaining Munich residency shows on August 16, 23, 24, 30, and 31.