Adele is set to kick off her long-awaited residency in Las Vegas today. On the eve of her shows, which had originally been postponed in January, the pop star opened up about just how nervous she was truly feeling in a series of tweets.

“I’m feeling all sorts as I write this,” Adele shared. “I’m highly emotional, incredibly nervous but can’t sit still because I’m so excited. I feel a million miles away from home, I can’t stop thinking about when I was little and saw Tom Jones in Mars Attacks and thought blimey how did he get from Wales to Las Vegas!?”

“I always get scared before shows, and I take it as a good sign because it means I care and means I just want to do a good job,” she added. “Maybe it’s because I didn’t start when I was supposed to. Maybe it’s because it’s opening night, maybe it’s because Hyde Park went so great, maybe it’s because I love the show, I don’t know. But it’s safe to say I’ve never been more nervous before a show in my career, but at the same time I wish today was tomorrow! I can’t wait to see you out there x.”

Adele’s residency will run at The Coliseum at Caesar’s Palace and continue with select dates into 2023. More information, along with a complete list of performance dates, is available here.