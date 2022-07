Back in late 2021, Adele announced Weekends With Adele, a Las Vegas residency that she shortly after ended up postponing. Now, the new dates are finally here, as Adele has at last unveiled when the rescheduled Weekends With Adele shows are happening.

Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. pic.twitter.com/PQLiaPVYgO — Adele (@Adele) July 25, 2022

The residency now runs from November to March 2023, on Fridays and Saturdays. Additionally, along with the original 24 dates, 8 new ones have been added, for a total of 32 shows. It all goes down at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. A Ticketmaster blog post has more information on getting tickets.

In a note on her website, Adele wrote, “Words can’t explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them. But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I’m more excited than ever! Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one. To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I’ve most been looking forward to and I’m going to give you the absolute best of me. Thank you for your patience, I love you x Adele.”

Find the full list of Weekends With Adele dates below.

11/18/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

11/19/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

11/25/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

11/26/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/02/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/03/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/09/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/10/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/16/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/17/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/23/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

12/24/2022 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

01/20/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

01/21/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

01/27/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

01/28/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/03/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/04/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/10/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/11/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/17/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/18/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/24/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

02/25/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

03/03/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

03/04/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

03/10/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

03/11/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

03/17/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

03/18/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

03/24/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

03/25/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace