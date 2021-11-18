Adele Gives A Moving Performance Of ‘To Be Loved’ From Her Living Room

In just a few days, the almost six years Adele fans have spent waiting for a new album will come to an end. The singer will drop her fourth album 30 on Friday, which was led by “Easy On Me,” the single that’s spent four consecutive weeks at the top of the singles charts. She’s also shared a performance of the song “To Be Loved” on social media, which she delivers from the comfort of her living room.

Adele spoke about the song during an interview with Oprah for her special One Night Only, revealing that she played the song to her estranged father before he passed away this past spring. “My main goal in life is to be loved in love. And so I wanted to play it to my dad being like, ‘You’re the reason I haven’t done that yet,’” she said. “He was the reason I haven’t fully accessed what it is to be in a loving relationship with somebody.”

As for 30 as a whole, Erroll Garner and Chris Stapleton will make guest appearances on the song “All Night Parking” and a new version of “Easy On Me,” respectively. The album will also include unconventional appearances from Tyler The Creator and Skepta.

You can watch the full six-minute performance in the video above.

30 is out on 11/19 via Columbia Records. Pre-order it here.