Between members Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning, Uproxx cover stars aespa are a collaborative force on their own. Still, the K-pop leaders aren’t opposed to working with other recording artists. Today (September 20), the “Armageddon” musicians linked up with another imaginative entertainer.

For the official remix of their smash “Supernova,” aespa tapped Grimes for her magical touch. The first weekend of the artist’s Coachella 2024 set might have been a technical nightmare, but Grimes’ creative spin on aespa’s beloved single “Supernova” is a fantasy you’d be willing to dive headfirst into.

The track arrives by way of ScreaM Records’ new project, iScreaM. In a statement, a representative description the purpose of the body of work as “where global DJs and producers participate in releasing remix singles of SM artists’ music.”

However, in Grimes’ eyes the track served a much deeper purpose. On September 16, Grimes, in a series a post on X (formerly Twitter), she outlined about the collaboration came to be. “Honestly I prob wouldn’t have started producing music again except that my autistic hyper fixation got hijacked by k pop,” she wrote. “Friendship ended w Nietzsche, now Æspa is my friend.”

Grimes then went on to reveal that she has other records with aespa in the queue, writing: “I actually did remix ‘Armageddon’ too, idk if they want it, but I could ask. I also have a second ‘Supernova Remix’ that’s kinda good, but my baby destroyed the computer it was on so it’s unmixable. Oh to clarify what’s coming out is ‘Supernova.’ But Mebe they like them all I never submitted my ‘Armageddon Remix.'”

Listen to the “Supernova” remix above.

iScreaM Vol.33: Supernova / Armageddon Remixes is out now via SM. Find more information here.