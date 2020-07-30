A.G. Cook Just Announced His Next Release, And It Has Nearly 50 Tracks

A.G. Cook may not be a household name, but he’s the mastermind behind some of today’s biggest releases. Most notably, the producer worked with Charli XCX for her recent quarantine album How I’m Feeling Now and her acclaimed effort Pop 2, as well as Jónsi’s upcoming LP Shiver. Highly prolific, Cook debuted the short EP Airhorn last month under the moniker DJ Lifeline and now he’s gearing up for an even bigger project.

On Thursday, Cook shared the 7-minute chilled-out megamix “7G” and announced an eponymous release. Per his sound, 7G is nothing but conventional. Keeping in line with the number seven, 7G features seven discs, each with seven tracks which combine to form an impressive 49-song effort. Along with boasting some originals, 7G features remixes of songs by Taylor Swift, Sia, Smashing Pumpkins, Blur, and more. The producer also tapped well-known artists to lend vocals on the project like Caroline Polachek and Tommy Cash.

Listen to “7G” megamix above and see AG Cook’s 7G cover art and tracklist below.

Disc 1 – A. G. Drums

1. “A-Z”

2. “Acid Angel”

3. “H2O”

4. “Drum Solo”

5. “Nu Crush”

6. “Gemstone Break”

7. “Silver”

Disc 2 – A. G. Guitar

1. “Gold Leaf”

2. “Being Harsh”

3. “Undying”

4. “Drink Blood”

5. “Lil Song”

6. “Beetlebum” (Blur cover)

7. “Superstar (Live At Secret Sky)”

Disc 3 – A. G. Supersaw

1. “Mad Max”

2. “Illuminated Biker Gang”

3. “Soft Landing”

4. “Overheim”

5. “DJ Every Night”

6. “Car Keys”

7. “Dust”

Disc 4 – A. G. Piano

1. “Oracle”

2. “Note Velocity”

3. “Windows”

4. “Feeling”

5. “Waldhammer”

6. “Polyphloisboisterous”

7. “Anything Could Happen”

Disc 5 – A. G. Nord

1. “Behind Glass”

2. “Oohu”

3. “The Best Day” (Taylor Swift Cover)

4. “Triptych Demon”

5. “Official” (Charli XCX Cover)

6. “Crimson”

7. “Life Speed”