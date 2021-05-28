It’s a big day for South African star Master KG. Following up his viral hit “Jerusalema” from 2019, today the producer and musician has released a collaboration with pop mastermind David Guetta and R&B superstar Akon. “Shine Your Light” is a sunny, optimistic reminder to bring your own positivity and joy into the world. It’s anchored by Master KG’s afro-house sound, and obviously influenced by contributions from both Guetta and Akon. “I am blessed and excited to have collaborated with not one but two legends in David Guetta and Akon,” Master KG said of the track. “‘Shine Your Light,’ is special for me because it not only combines our different styles of music, but also spreads a positive message. Join us as we unite the world with love through music once again. Wanitwa Mosss.”

Guetta has collaborated with Akon before, but also expressed his admiration for KG’s ethos. “I am thrilled to have been able to collaborate with Master KG, and I’m so pleased to get to work with my long-time friend Akon again!” he said in a press release. “My hope is that ‘Shine Your Light’ brings joy to listeners around the world as we join each other on the dance floor once again.”

I can’t think of a better way to start the summer than that sentiment. Listen the track above.