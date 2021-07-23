Earlier in the summer, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Alessia Cara revealed that she would be releasing two singles, “Sweet Dream” and “Shapeshifter,” from her forthcoming third studio album (its release date has yet to be announced). Now, “Shapeshifter,” which was released on July 15, has an official music video featuring Cara playing multiple roles.

Aesthetically, “Shapeshifter” appears influenced by Old Hollywood detective movies, with lots of antique-y 1930s fashion and decor. Meanwhile, Cara plays a scorned wife, a private investigator, a cheating husband, a gardener, and a maid.

Cara recently spoke to CBS This Morning (who premiered the “Shapeshifter” video) about her two new singles, describing how both songs represent her struggles with insomnia and anxiety, but also the confidence she’s gained over the past year

“Suddenly it just completely boiled over and I was having panic attacks for hours on end every single day,” she said. “I think if you ignore your body and your mind long enough, they force you to listen to them. I would look at my hands and look in the mirror and freak out because I felt like I was looking at someone else’s hands and face. It was the most terrifying thing that I think has ever happened to me and I didn’t know what was going on.”

Cara also spoke about channelling her struggles through art, saying, “[Music] was at the forefront for me. It was my way of purging a lot of those feelings.”

Watch the “Shapeshifter” video above.