The 2025 American Music Awards organizers plan to make the Memorial Day holiday (May 26)… well, memorable.

With Jennifer Lopez serving as evening’s host and Janet Jackson set to receive the Icon Award, they’ve got the chart-toppers section covered. Well, chart-topper Alex Warren wants in on the fun.

Today (May 23), it was officially revealed by Billboard that the “Bloodline” singer has officially joined the 2025 American Music Awards list of featured performers.

Warren’s upcoming appearance hold sentimental weight for the singer as it is his debut award show performance. But as a result of his set, Warren’s breakout song “Ordinary” could perhaps get a boost and finally snag the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart after dominating the Global category.

The evening’s previously announced performers include Benson Boone, Blake Shelton, Lainey Wilson, and Reneé Rapp. Other notable set include Gloria Estefan, who will give her first AMAs performance in over 30 years. Gwen Stefani is also on the bill of performers. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of her album Love.Angel.Music.Baby, Stefani will treat viewers to a medley of the project’s biggest tracks.

The 2025 American Music Awards will take place on Monday, May 26, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The show will broadcast live on CBS and stream on Paramount+.