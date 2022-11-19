Alicia Keys, Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton, and many other musicians were announced today as performers for the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting ceremony in New York. The event kicks off on November 30, as crowds flock from all over the globe for a glimpse of the giant tree.

Other acts on this year’s lineup include “Jimmie Allen, Andrea Bocelli with Matteo Bocelli and Virginia Bocelli, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, Brett Eldredge, Mickey Guyton, the Muppets of Sesame Street, Dan + Shay, The Shindellas, Louis York and more,” according to Billboard.

“This is one of those things you grew up hearing about,” Stefani told Today, as her and her husband (Shelton) will perform their holiday duet. “I was from Los Angeles, so I never went to New York when I was a little girl. So it’s even a bigger deal for me to be here and be part of this.”

“Being in New York, it just feels so holiday,” she added. “It feels like every movie you watch growing up, and now I get to be part of that fabric.”

The special will also air at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, as the Today Show anchors like Al Roker and Hoda Kotb will host the show. Following the ceremony, the Rockefeller tree will keep its lights daily from 6 a.m. to 12 a.m. during the holiday season.