Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have been an item for almost six years now. After meeting as judges on the set of The Voice shortly after Stefani’s divorce from Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale and Blake’s divorce from Miranda Lambert, the pair of superstars crossed genre lines with their partnership. Stefani has written songs about Shelton and they’ve covered “Hotline Bling”, and even performed a duet together at the Grammys last year so you know it’s real. The couple got engaged in 2020 and according to People, as of this weekend they’ve officially tied the knot.

Gwen and Blake got married at his ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma on Saturday, although no word yet on whether Miley Cyrus did end up singing at the event like she offered to on Twitter. Page Six has photos of what was an “intimate” ceremony, and were married in a chapel that Shelton had built on the property. He also built a brand new house for the couple to live in together, though odds are with their respective touring schedules and Stefani’s upcoming Vegas residency, they won’t be in Oklahoma all that much. Which might be better for the relationship anyway! Just spitballing here. Congratulations to the happy couple.