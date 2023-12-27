Here’s what to know about the albums that reached the top in 2023.

2023 has been an incredible year, with a ton of new music to soundtrack our favorite moments. Many different artists had their albums reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, with the genres ranging from rap to country — and even some K-pop icons sprinkled in.

All No. 1 Albums In 2023 On The Billboard Hot 100 Chart

Earlier this year, 2023 kicked off with SZA’s SOS album reigning on the 200 albums chart. Her record spent eight weeks there throughout the year, giving her second place as the artist with the most.

Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time was the album to spend the most weeks at No. 1 this year, with 16 in total spread across the year.

Another interesting part is that Taylor Swift had three different albums hit the top of the chart this year — Midnights, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), and 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

Now, 2023 has closed with Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 as this year’s final No. 1 record.

Continue scrolling to see the complete list of all the albums that reached No. 1 in 2023.

SZA — SOS

Tomorrow x Together — The Name Chapter: Temptation

Karol G — Mañana Será Bonito

Morgan Wallen — One Thing At A Time

Taylor Swift — Midnights

Stray Kids — 5-Star

Lil Uzi Vert — Pink Tape

Taylor Swift — Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

NewJeans — Get Up

Travis Scott — Utopia

Zach Bryan — Zach Bryan

Olivia Rodrigo — Guts

Rod Wave — Nostalgia

Drake — For All The Dogs

Bad Bunny — Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana

Blink-182 — One More Time…

Taylor Swift — 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

Stray Kids — Rock-Star

Ateez — The World EP.Fin: Will

Nicki Minaj — Pink Friday 2

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.