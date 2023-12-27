2023 has been an incredible year, with a ton of new music to soundtrack our favorite moments. Many different artists had their albums reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, with the genres ranging from rap to country — and even some K-pop icons sprinkled in.
Here’s what to know about the albums that reached the top in 2023.
All No. 1 Albums In 2023 On The Billboard Hot 100 Chart
Earlier this year, 2023 kicked off with SZA’s SOS album reigning on the 200 albums chart. Her record spent eight weeks there throughout the year, giving her second place as the artist with the most.
Morgan Wallen’s One Thing At A Time was the album to spend the most weeks at No. 1 this year, with 16 in total spread across the year.
Another interesting part is that Taylor Swift had three different albums hit the top of the chart this year — Midnights, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), and 1989 (Taylor’s Version).
Now, 2023 has closed with Nicki Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 as this year’s final No. 1 record.
Continue scrolling to see the complete list of all the albums that reached No. 1 in 2023.
SZA — SOS
Tomorrow x Together — The Name Chapter: Temptation
Karol G — Mañana Será Bonito
Morgan Wallen — One Thing At A Time
Taylor Swift — Midnights
Stray Kids — 5-Star
Lil Uzi Vert — Pink Tape
Taylor Swift — Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)
NewJeans — Get Up
Travis Scott — Utopia
Zach Bryan — Zach Bryan
Olivia Rodrigo — Guts
Rod Wave — Nostalgia
Drake — For All The Dogs
Bad Bunny — Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana
Blink-182 — One More Time…
Taylor Swift — 1989 (Taylor’s Version)
Stray Kids — Rock-Star
Ateez — The World EP.Fin: Will
Nicki Minaj — Pink Friday 2
