Alyssa Milano Apologized To Britney Spears For The Tweet The Singer Called ‘Bullying’

The past couple of weeks has been eventful for Britney Spears. Last week, she called out fans who contacted police to perform a wellness check on the former pop star after she deleted her Instagram; after confirming on Twitter that she’s “alive and well,” she chastised the unknown persons who called the police, saying they weren’t “real fans.”

This week, she directed her ire toward actor Alyssa Milano after Milano tweeted “someone please go check on Britney Spears” over the holidays. “This definitely feels like a form of bullying,” Spears shot back on Instagram last night. “Ladies, we are supposed to be rooting for one another not pulling one another down!”

(For what it’s worth, she’s right; this form of bullying is called “concern trolling.” A prime example would be the people who make fatphobic comments about Lizzo under the guise of “concern” for her health, when it’s fairly clear that she’s in better health than most of her critics.)

Now, according to TMZ, Milano hopes to make amends, reaching out privately to apologize today.

Spears’ fans, many of whom argued against her conservatorship, which they saw as unfair, clearly need to get their story straight; either she’s of sound mind and doesn’t need to be watched over like a hawk, or they actually do agree with her father that she’s mentally and emotionally incapable of taking care of herself. Right now, it seems as though they want it both ways, but you can’t eat your cake and keep it too.