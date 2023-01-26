Earlier this week, some Britney Spears fans called the police to request a wellness check on her after she deactivated her Instagram account. After the incident, TMZ reported that Spears was “annoyed” by what happened. Now, Spears has offered a response to the situation and it sounds like TMZ’s report was accurate.

Since her Instagram is currently deactivated, Spears took to Twitter to share a text post. It reads, “As everyone knows the police were called to my home based on some prank phone calls. I love and adore my fans but this time things went a little too far and my privacy was invaded. The police never entered my home and when they came to my gate they quickly realized there was no issue and left immediately. This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media. During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward. All the love, B.”

A Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson previously told Page Six, “I can confirm that we did get calls into our dispatch, and essentially, I can confirm that we don’t believe that Britney Spears is in any kind of harm or any kind of danger. […] I can’t confirm or deny that deputies went to her house, but we don’t believe that Britney Spears is in any kind of harm or danger at this point.”

Find Spears’ post below.

This post is being updated.