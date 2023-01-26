Recently, Britney Spears did something she does on a fairly regular basis: She deactivated her Instagram account. This time, though, some fans were left concerned about Spears’ well-being, so much so that they called the police to request wellness checks.

As Page Six notes, following Spears‘ deactivation, fans started sharing TikTok videos of themselves calling police. In one such clip, the caller said, “I was calling because I am worried about the physical safety of a resident in your area,” adding of the reason for the wellness check request, “There’s been suspicious activity online and now her account has been deleted.”

The good news is that Spears is apparently fine: A Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told the publication, “I can confirm that we did get calls into our dispatch, and essentially, I can confirm that we don’t believe that Britney Spears is in any kind of harm or any kind of danger. […] I can’t confirm or deny that deputies went to her house, but we don’t believe that Britney Spears is in any kind of harm or danger at this point.”

TMZ reports that police started receiving calls about Spears at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, and they paid her a visit not long after. According to “sources connected to Spears,” the singer was “annoyed” by the situation.