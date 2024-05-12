There is an abundance of reality competition shows. But when you think of the music wing of this programming niche, American Idol remains the dominate household name. Whether you’re watching to cheer on a hometown budding star, judges panel (Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie), or special guest cameos, producers of the show intend to keep it that way following the show’s recent renewal.

On May 10, in a collaborative post on Instagram between ABC and the show, they revealed the news with a graphic labeled: “We will be back for a new season.”

The excitement spilled over into the post’s caption which read: “Keep the stage lights on because #IDOL will be back for another season on ABC and Stream on Hulu.”

However, when the show returns, it will be down a judge. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live back in February, Katy Perry announced her exit and according to Billboard, the search to replace her is still on.

“I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for ‘Idol,’” she said. “I mean, I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I’m saying, Jimmy? I want to go and see the world and maybe bring new music.”