On “Firework,” Katy Perry sings, “Baby, you’re a firework / Come on, let your colors burst.” But something else burst while the pop star was filming American Idol: her top.

Perry suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the episode of the competition series (which she’s departing as a judge after this season) that aired on Monday. The New York Post reports that “the incident occurred before Top 14 hopeful Roman Collins took the stage to sing James Brown’s ‘It’s A Man’s Man’s Man’s World.’ According to Perry, the chrome crop top she was wearing appeared to come loose at the back.” The nice thing about the top is that if it breaks again, she can use it as a hood ornament for a car.

Perry shared a clip of what happened on Instagram. “my top broke,” she wrote, along with footage of herself being tended to by the American Idol crew. Perry joked, “If it’s not fixed, this show is gonna get more than it wanted.” One of her fellow judges, country star Luke Bryan, offered to help out, but that might have been out of guilt for causing the malfunction.

Judge Lionel Richie told Entertainment Tonight, “Luke knocked the top off, I’ll tell you all the truth. And then Luke spent the rest of the time going, ‘I’m so sorry, I’m so sorry.’ But he was definitely apologetic and then he tried to put it back together and that looked worse than the whole thing.”

As for Collins, Perry joked that his performance was so good, it “broke my top off. I guess it is a woman’s world.”

You can watch what happened below.